Real Madrid were beaten by former manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday, as he masterminded a 4-2 win with current side Benfica. The Portuguese club qualified for the Champions League play-off round with the victory, so understandably, the 63-year-old was in a joyous mood.

As per Diario AS, Mourinho was delighted to defeat his former club, with his believe that the victory was entirely merited.

“I think it is very deserved. Kylian had two chances and it was both goals. For Benfica it is an incredible prestige to beat Real Madrid. They haven’t played against them since the fantastic years, where they were in the Champions League, in the finals. And this, for the prestige of Benfica and the players, is fantastic.”

Mourinho celebrated wildly when Benfica’s fourth goal went in on the 98th minute, which secured their Champions League progression. He admitted to feeling guilty at having done so against Real Madrid, although he was told not to worry by his former player and current Los Blancos manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

“I have celebrated. But Álvaro is a football man and he has understood that at that moment you forget that he is on the bench, that there is Chendo, that your people are there. You forget everything. And he told me not to worry.”

Mourinho on possibility of facing Real Madrid again

Benfica will face either Real Madrid or Inter in the play-off round, which Mourinho gave his reaction to.

“I like to go to Madrid and I like to go to Milan. Seeing friends is always a pleasure. Real Madrid and Inter are teams to win the Champions League and we, at most, can do something incredible like today.

“Real Madrid and Inter are among the great candidates. We are not, but we compete. We lost to Chelsea but we competed. We lost to Juve, but we competed. We beat Real Madrid… It’s more difficult to win across two matches than one, but football is football. We are building a team, a team. You can’t do it individually. We’ll see. It’s time to try to do what we’re doing.”