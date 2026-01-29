Barcelona manager Hansi Flick cut a contented figure after his side beat Copenhagen 4-1 on Wednesday night, securing qualification for the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Despite going down a goal in the 4th minute, Barcelona scored four times in the second half to turn things around.

The Blaugrana struggled in the first period though, with Copenhagen largely shutting out their attack, and looking dangerous on the break. Flick admitted to club media that he was not content in the opening half.

“I wasn’t happy with our performance. But the second half was much better. We showed what we wanted to in the second half. The positioning was much better, the positioning, the intensity. I’m really satisfied about that, and that we won, and that we finish the Champions League phase 5th.”

Hansi Flick reacts to #FCBarcelona's win over Copenhagen last night.pic.twitter.com/2iGKDoIOtj — Football España (@footballespana_) January 29, 2026

‘We have to improve defensively’ – Hansi Flick

Flick went on to say that his side had to improve defensively going forward. Despite Joan Garcia securing his 10th clean sheet of the season on Sunday, Barcelona have conceded in four of their last seven games.

“We knew we had to improve. We’re happy to be in the top eight. In the second half, we didn’t make any big changes, but I told them they had to cover their positions well,” he told Movistar+, as quoted by MD.

“We were better in the second half than in the first, it’s clear we need to improve. It’s not just the defensive aspect in the Champions League, but also in La Liga. We conceded the first goal again; we insisted too much on playing through the middle, we should have been playing down the wings. I told the players that having to play those two extra games depended on them.”

Premier League domination in Champions League

Flick would not be drawn into making any comments on Real Madrid’s failure to secure a spot in the top eight, but did admit that the fact five Premier League sides had done so was a sign of their quality currently.

“We’re happy with this situation. There are five Premier League teams in the top eight, which shows the level of that competition. It’s the top league. But we focus on us, and we’re happy with the result.”

What did Rashford say after the game? pic.twitter.com/Pb5w9Ky2Au — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 29, 2026

Marc Bernal’s performance

One of the positives for Barcelona was the second-half showing from Marc Bernal. He replaced Eric Garcia at the break, and added extra fluidity to Barcelona’s passing, which Flick was full of praise for.

“Bernal played a fantastic game. We see him in training; he has great potential and a lot of room for improvement. He holds the ball up very well, but he needs to improve his physical condition a bit after such a significant injury.”

🚨 Marc Bernal: "My intention has always been to stay. It's my life, it's my club, and that will always be the case." 🎙️ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 28, 2026

“We know he’s a fantastic player and how he can control the game, maintain it. Physically, he needs to keep improving. He had a serious injury, he needs to keep getting better. He played 45 minutes and I’m sure he’ll improve.”

Bernal has been linked with a loan move for more game time this January, but after the match confirmed that he intended to stay at Barcelona.