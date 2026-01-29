Barcelona midfielder confirms plans amid possible loan exit

This season has been a difficult one for Marc Bernal, who has struggled for minutes with Barcelona since returning from injury. After making his comeback in September after 12 months out following an ACL tear, the teenager has made few appearances, although he is now starting to gain more prominence.

Bernal played 45 minutes in Barcelona’s Champions League victory against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, and his performance earned him strong praise from head coach Hansi Flick. As per Marca, the midfielder gave his own reaction to the win at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“We have achieved the objective and these opportunities help me in my recovery. They did their job well, they closed themselves at the back. Flick told us to circulate the ball, that they would be locked in and that the spaces would appear. Our goal was to finish in the top eight because we want to win the Champions League.”

In recent weeks, Bernal has been linked with a temporary move away from Barcelona for the second half of the season, with senior officials concerned about his development stagnating if he continues to play few minutes. However, the man himself has made it clear that he only wants to stick around.

“My intention has always been to stay, this is my club and my life.”

Bernal will be key for Barcelona over next few months

Bernal’s performance against FC Copenhagen was very impressive. He is likely now ahead of Marc Casado in the defensive midfield pecking order, and with a gruelling schedule coming up over the next few months, he will have chances to play important minutes for the La Liga leaders.

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong remain the undisputed starting pair in midfield, but Bernal is very capable of standing in for either one when required.