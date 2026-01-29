Barcelona defender fit to face Elche after injury scare

Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Saturday evening as they take on Elche at the Manuel Martínez Valero. Hansi Flick’s side can go four points clear of Real Madrid with a victory, which they will be confident of doing despite the hosts’ impressive form this season.

However, there has been concerns in the last 24 hours over the availability of Eric Garcia for the match. The defender has been ever-present for Barcelona this season, but he was taken off at half time of the victory over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The decision by Flick was injury-related, but according to Diario AS, it was only a precaution. As such, the expectation is that he will be able to play against Elche, although whether he remains in the starting line-up is still to be determined.

Eric, who was recently added to Barcelona’s captaincy group following the departure of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to Girona, has been one of the club’s best performers this season. He has featured at right-back, centre-back, left-back and midfield over the course of his 33 appearances in all competitions – the most of any of the Catalans’ players.

Eric doubt could present an opportunity for Ronald Araujo

Even though Eric will be fine to face Elche, he is due a rest. The accumulation of minutes could lead to a breakdown if he keeps playing, and given that he suffered an issue on Wednesday, Flick may decide not to risk him from the start.

If that happens, it would be Gerard Martin or Ronald Araujo that partners Pau Cubarsi in the centre of defence. The latter is close to returning to 100% match sharpness, and the match against Elche could be the right time for him to earn his first start since he was sent off during the defeat to Chelsea in November.