Barcelona are have agreed a new deal with an investor to build a themed apartment complex in Dubai using the club’s image. The deal is expected to provide significant income for the Blaugrana in the coming years, according to the initial reporting coming out of Catalonia.

The Catalan giants have been going the extra mile to extrapolate as many sponsorship deals as possible in the last few years in a bid to relieve their ailing finances. That has been seen with a renegotiated shirt sponsorship deal, the sale of the naming rights to Camp Nou, and a recent deal with the DR Congo tourist board to advertise on their training kit. The next deal is an innovative move though.

Barcelona agree licensing of image and name for Dubai apartments

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have agreed a deal with an unnamed investor to build a residential complex in Dubai using the name and image of the club’s crest. Details are vague, but they say the contract will last a number of years, and is a lucrative contract for the club, for which the first payment has alreeady been made. The deal must still be ratified by the club’s members in order to pass come into effect.

President Joan Laporta has spent significant time in Dubai of late, and was there again in December, when a deal for Joao Cancelo to return was brokered. He also attended the Globe Soccer Awards, hosted by super-agent Jorge Mendes, with whom he has a close relationship.

Chelsea also in talks over Dubai complex deal

The information provided also claims that Premier League side Chelsea are among the clubs that have looked into the idea. They have been in negotiations with the same contractor over a possible deal. Last year a theme park in Dubai was opened in the image of the Real Madrid badge, named Real Madrid world, for which Los Blancos also struck a deal for their image and name.