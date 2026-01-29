Atletico Madrid submit bid for Bayern Munich midfielder

Atletico Madrid have not taken long to react to their loss in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has been working on bringing in more players before the transfer deadline, although he had said that if he was not clear on what they could do by Thursday, Los Rojiblancos would not be making any moves.

On Monday night, Alemany flew to Germany for talks with Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who is out of contract in the summer. It seems he has become their primary target in midfield, with Ederson dos Santos and Joao Gomes an expensive €40m deal. Negotiations are now underway with Bayern for Goretzka.

Atletico Madrid submit Goretzka offer

As reported by Marca, Atletico Madrid have submitted an offer of €2-3m to Bayern for Goretzka, and have also agreed to cover the €8.5m salary he is due for the remainder of the year. It had been noted the Bavarian side were looking for €10m for Goretzka, but they are in a weak negotiating position due to his expiring contract. It seems Bayern are willing to give the green light on the terms above instead.

Bayern had previously tried to sell Goretzka to relieve his €17m salary, and having lost his starting spot, he is keen to find a new club abroad. The 30-year-old would be offered a 2.5-year deal by Atletico until 2028.

🚨 Atlético Madrid will face either Liverpool or Tottenham if they advance to the Champions League Round of 16. pic.twitter.com/e3k0O7i1RF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 29, 2026

Vincent Kompany opens exit door for Goretzka

Following Bayern’s 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, manager Vincent Kompany was asked about Goretzka’s future. Florian Plettenberg, quoted his response, in which he appears to sign off on an exit.

“I know that tomorrow morning I’ll have to get up and then at some point have a conversation like this with Max or with Christoph – that we need to exchange views about the squad. But it’s not about my will. It’s about what’s right for Leon, FC Bayern and the team.”

🚨🇪🇸 Atlético want to sign Leon #Goretzka now. They made him an offer. Goretzka considering it and wants to make a decision as early as Thursday, as revealed today. Vincent Kompany confirmed the process, saying: “I know that tomorrow morning I’ll have to get up and then at some… pic.twitter.com/eIk69CSTBd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 28, 2026

It seems Atletico are closing in on their replacement for Conor Gallagher in midfield, who left for €40m earlier this transfer window. Alemany is also working on the signing of a forward before the end of the window.