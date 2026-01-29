Atletico Madrid 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Atletico Madrid have fallen to defeat in their final league phase match of the Champions League, with Bodo/Glimt coming from behind to win at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone’s side knew that a win was needed in order for a top 8 spot to be rubber-stamped, and they got off to the best start. Minutes after seeing an effort brilliantly saved by Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, Alexander Sorloth headed in a David Hancko cross to open the scoring.

Atleti had a number of chances to double their lead in the minutes after Sorloth’s goal, with the likes of Alex Baena, Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez all going close. In the end, they were made to pay for their inability to score a second as the visitors equalised when Fredrik Sjovold turned home a cross from Fredrik Andre Bjorkan.

Atleti started the second half well in pursuit of the victory they needed, but it was Bodo/Glimt that scored the third goal of the match. After a mad scramble inside the penalty area, prolific striker Kasper Hogh tapped home to make it 2-1 to the Norwegian side, who were now on course for a play-off place.

Sorloth had a good chance to bring Atleti back level with another header, but his effort was straight at Haikin. That was as good as it got for Los Colchoneros, whose failure to win either of their last two league phase matches means they must settle for a place in the Champions League play-off round.

Belgium or Türkiye on the agenda for Atleti

The result means Atleti end the league phase in 14th place. They will face either Club Brugge or Galatasaray, whom they drew 1-1 with last week, in the play-off round, with the draw to be made by UEFA on Friday afternoon.