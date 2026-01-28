Barcelona

WATCH: Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal lift Barcelona ahead of Copenhagen

Barcelona have got themselves level against Copenhagen in their final Champions League match of the league phase, courtesy of Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan side are desperately trying to avoid slipping into the play-off round, but likely require a win to do so.

The Blaugrana could not have got off to a worse start in the first half, with Viktor Dadason taking just four minutes to put Copenhagen ahead after getting behind the defence. Barcelona did create one or two clear chances in the first half, with Lewandowski thwarted by Dominik Kotarski, and Eric Garcia beating everyone but the bar.

Robert Lewandowski levels Barcelona

Into the second half, and Barcelona returned to their lethal best. Four minutes into the second period, Lamine Yamal was released in behind the left-back, and when he got one-one-one, the teenager layed it inside for a tap-in for Lewandowski.

Lamine Yamal gets a slice of luck

Just before the hour-mark, Lamine Yamal was again the cause of issues for Copenhagen. This time Alejandro Balde fed him on the right, and he cut in and shot as is his custom. His shot was deflected, and looped into the far corner.

Raphinha puts Barcelona in control

Barcelona were in control with 20 minutes to go. A ball into the box was taken down by Lewandowski, and as he went to shoot, Suzuki brushed his leg. A penalty was signalled, and Raphinha stepped up to beat Kotarski in the Copenhagen goal.

