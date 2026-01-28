Real Madrid look to be back in good shape going into their final Champions League group game with Benfica, following three straight victories under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa. Fitness coach Antonio Pintus is also back in the fold after seven months away during the Xabi Alonso era, and the pair are being distributed credit in the local press for an apparent improvement in attitude if nothing else.

Los Blancos put in a solid performance against Villarreal this weekend, conceding just one shot on target against the Yellow Submarine, with Kylian Mbappe making the difference in the final third. Arbeloa appears to be getting more out of the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Franco Mastantuono than his predecessor was in recent weeks.

Real Madrid President spoke with Bellingham about attitude

However the impact on Real Madrid’s stars has come not just from Arbeloa, but also from the top of the Bernabeu. According to Cadena SER, President Florentino Perez has also done his part to ‘motivate’ his side, and held conversations with several stars to request an improved attitude under Arbeloa. One of those named is England international Jude Bellingham, but it is pointed out that Franco Mastantuono and Arda Guler have also improved in the last couple of weeks.

Arbeloa’s praise for Bellingham

The news emerged just hours before Arbeloa would go out of his way to praise Bellingham for his attitude, his leadership and the amount he runs before Los Blancos’ clash with Benfica. The new Real Madrid coach has put a particular emphasis on praising his star players in the early going rather than placing expectations or demands on them, as has been seen with Vinicius too. Arbeloa seems keen to show that he is behind his players, and so far, it appears to be working.