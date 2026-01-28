Real Madrid defender explains changes under Alvaro Arbeloa – ‘He came in with…’

Real Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras has said that he is living the dream since arriving back the club he left as a teenager. Once in the Real Madrid academy, Carreras departed for Manchester United, but returned for €50m in the summer by way of Benfica, the team Los Blancos are facing in the Champions League this week. He was also asked about the changes occurring under Alvaro Arbeloa, who is now two weeks into the job.

Much of the focus in the build-up was on Jose Mourinho coming up against former team for just the second time in the last two decades, while Alvaro Arbeloa was also effusive in his praise for the Portuguese. Carreras was unfazed by the return to face his old club, and said he was enjoying life at Real Madrid.

“In the end, you arrive at a new place with the happiness and excitement of a young man fulfilling his dream of playing for the best club in the world. What I can say is that with confidence and these players by my side, it’s very easy to play. Living with them is a dream. You learn, they teach you so much. I was confident that everything would go well and that I had the level to play for Real Madrid… yes, I was confident.”

Changes under Alvaro Arbeloa

Unsurprisingly, Carreras was also asked about the management of Arbeloa, who now has three wins, one goal conceded and 10 goals scored since their dramatic Copa del Rey exit to Albacete. Carreras was asked how things had changed under Arbeloa.

“He has arrived with a clear idea: to be ourselves. To enjoy the ball, to stick together in tough times, and to run together. And then, the spaces and depth will appear.”

“Well… we knew it would be tough against Villarreal and we had to push hard from the start. After halftime, we came out focused and determined, and the goal came. We’re all in, we want the best for the club, and we’re going for all the remaining titles.”

‘I thrive on pressure’ – Alvaro Carreras

Carreras was also conscious that Real Madrid were not out of the woods of their crisis yet.

“Football is one game at a time. We might be in great form, but if something bad happens tomorrow, it would be Madrid’s worst period all over again. We have to go out there, win, and focus on La Liga, because we have a very tough match this weekend.”

The 22-year-old has more or less been a starter since arriving at Real Madrid, and said he was motivated by the pressure that comes with playing for Los Blancos.

“I like pressure, I thrive on it. I don’t know if it kills… but you have to have pressure, because otherwise, this wouldn’t be the club it is.”

Despite improved form from Fran Garcia, and competition from Ferland Mendy, Carreras is now the established left-back, although Xabi Alonso did play him in central role at times.