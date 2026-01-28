Real Madrid take on Benfica in their final game of the Champions League first phase in a strong position, knowing a win will put them at least third in the top eight, and secure a bye to the Round of 16. The Portuguese side need to win in order to stand a chance of making the play-off round, with Jose Mourinho under pressure for his position.

The Portuguese manager will face Real Madrid for just the second time since leaving the Bernabeu, the first a defeat with Manchester United back in 2017. The pre-match press conferences featured a love-in between Mourinho and his former player Alvaro Arbeloa, the newly-appointed Real Madrid manager.

Real Madrid and Benfica injuries

Arbeloa is without Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold through injury, but does have Aurelien Tchouameni back from suspension, after he missed their 2-0 win over Villarreal. Los Blancos are looking to make it four wins out of five under Arbeloa, while Benfica seek just their third win in Europe. Mourinho is without Alexander Bah, Richard Rios, Joao Veloso, Henrique Araujo and Dodi Lukebakio through injury.

Tchouameni to return to midfield debate

With Tchouameni back in the fold, one of Arda Guler or Eduardo Camavinga is expected to drop out of the side say Diario AS. That is the only change predicted by either of AS or Marca, with the latter believing it will be Camavinga who sits on the bench.

#RealMadrid are all but assured a spot in the top 8 of the #ChampionsLeague first phase, but a win guarantees it, and helps their seeding. They face #Benfica and Jose Mourinho, who need to win to qualify. Diario AS say Aurelien Tchouameni will return from suspension. pic.twitter.com/OIDKEtvjuj — Football España (@footballespana_) January 28, 2026

One of the significant changes under Arbeloa has been the return of Franco Mastantuono to the starting XI, while Fede Valverde is set to remain at right-back instead of Dani Carvajal, as he is eased back from injury. Three points would potentially move Los Blancos into second if Bayern Munich lose, while Liverpool are unlikely to overhaul the five-goal difference to drop them to fourth. Should Los Blancos lose or draw, it opens the door to nine teams to potentially leapfrog them. Benfica must win and hope to better the results of at least nine of the 13 sides around them.