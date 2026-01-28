Barcelona host Copenhagen at Camp Nou on Wednesday night (21:00 CEST), knowing that only a win will likely be sufficient for them to finish in the top 8 of the Champions League, and by proxy, secure a bye to the Round of 16. Their Danish opponents are also in a situation of need though – they lie two spots outside of qualification for the play-off round on goal difference.

Hansi Flick is without Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen through injury, but the positive news is that Ferran Torres has returned after a hamstring injury. The Blaugrana responded to their surprise defeat to Real Sociedad with a 4-2 win over Slavia Prague and a 3-0 win over Real Oviedo last week. The Danish league is in its offseason, meaning Copenhagen’s last competitive domestic fixture was on the 13th of December (2-0 win over Esbjerg), but they did draw 1-1 with Napoli last week. Jacob Neestrup is without midfielder Thomas Delaney due to suspension, while Andreas Cornelius, Rodrigo Huescas and Magnus Mattsson are all injured.

No Pedri, perhaps Ronald Araujo?

Barcelona are tipped by MD to start with a strong line-up, but they suggest Ronald Araujo could start alongside Pau Cubarsi for the first time since his leave of absence. The Uruguayan has responded well to being eased back in, and is now the first-team captain after the exit of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Despite Torres returning, Robert Lewandowski is expected to continue up front.

In midfield, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo are predicted to begin alongside Fermin Lopez by both Sport and MD. The former do expect it to be Martin rather than Araujo who begins the match.

How will Copenhagen set up?

There is uncertainty over how attacking Neestrup will be, with Copenhagen also in need of a win. Jordan Larsson, son of former Barcelona forward Henrik Larsson, and Mohamed Elyounoussi are both expected to start up front. The question mark is over Youssoufa Moukoko, who could form a pacy front two.

Barcelona are level on 13 points with eight other teams, and must better or match the results of five sides below them, knowing that one of Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United will drop points against each other. They could still overtake Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool or Real Madrid too. Copenhagen must better the results of two of Napoli, Olympiakos, Athletic Club, PSV Eindhoven, AS Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympique Marseille, Qarabag and Galatasaray, knowing Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt, Benfica, Pafos, Union St. Gilloise and Ajax can all still overtake them.