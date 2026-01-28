Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been defeated in their final league phase match, with Benfica securing a memorable Champions League victory at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

It was a tough opening 30 minutes for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, with Benfica having numerous chances to score. Thibaut Courtois was a wall at the back, and his heroics helped Los Blancos take the lead after Kylian Mbappe headed home a delightful cross from centre-back Raul Asencio.

However, it was all downhill from there for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side. Andreas Schjelderup headed the ball through Courtois’ legs for Benfica’s equalising goal, before Vangelis Pavlidis scored a penalty to ensure a 2-1 lead for the home side at the half time interval.

Things got worse for Real Madrid when Schjelderup fired in his second of the evening to give the home side a two-goal advantage, although they were given hope when Mbappe notched for 3-2 after a good cutback from Arda Guler.

At that moment, Real Madrid were still inside the top 8, which would have ensured they avoid the play-offs. However, late goals going for the likes of Chelsea and Sporting CP meant they were left scrambling for an equalising goal that would have been enough to ensure direct passage to the Round of 16.

In the end, it did not come, and instead, they had two players sent off. Raul Asencio was shown a second yellow for a wild challenge, before Rodrygo Goes saw red for dissent. To compound their misery, Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a header to make it 4-2 – a result that was enough for the Portuguese side to send themselves into the Champions League play-offs.

Real Madrid could face Benfica in play-offs

It is a very disappointing night for Real Madrid, who must contend with the play-offs for a second year in a row. They could been drawn against Benfica in that round, with Bodo/Glimt being their other possible opponent.