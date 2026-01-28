Real Madrid were defeated 4-2 by Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, with Kylian Mbappe’s brace no enough for a Champions League victory for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

Thibaut Courtois – 7.5

Had it not been for him, Real Madrid would have hammered in Lisbon. He made a number of important saves, including one at full stretch in the first half.

Fede Valverde – 6

Found it very difficult up against Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup, who terrorised him for most of the night.

Raul Asencio – 6

Delivered a wonderful assist for Mbappe’s first goal, but struggled defensively and was later sent off for two bookable offences.

Dean Huijsen – 5.5

He was good at the weekend, but this was a return to his poor form over the last few months. It would be no surprise to see him dropped in the coming weeks.

Alvaro Carreras – 5.5

His return to Benfica was not a happy one. He struggled in defence and made no difference in attack.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 5

Gave away the penalty that allowed Benfica to take the lead, for which he was lucky not to be shown a second yellow card. He was taken off early in the second half.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Tried his best, and got the assist for Mbappe’s second goal.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Bellingham’s difficult run of form continues. He cannot seem to make an impact in attack, while he was off-colour in the centre of the park too.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

Ineffective performance from the teenager, who was replaced early in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe – 7

Scored twice, and was once again Real Madrid’s biggest goal threat.

Vinicius Junior – 6

Benfica did well to nullify his threat.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

Could not make a difference after replacing Tchouameni.

Rodrygo – 5.5

Sent off late on for dissent.

David Alaba – 6

More minutes in the tank for the returning defender.

Jorge Cestero – 6

A first Champions League appearance for the La Fabrica graduate.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Had no effect off the bench.