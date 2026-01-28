Real Madrid have been defeated in their final league phase match, with Benfica scoring a victory-clinching goal in stoppage time in Lisbon.

It was a tough opening 30 minutes for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, with Benfica having numerous chances to score. Thibaut Courtois was a wall at the back, and his heroics helped Los Blancos take the lead after Kylian Mbappe headed home a delightful cross from centre-back Raul Asencio.

However, it has been all downhill from there for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side. Andreas Schjelderup headed the ball through Courtois’ legs for Benfica’s equalising goal, before Vangelis Pavlidis scored a penalty to ensure a 2-1 lead for the home side at the half time interval.

Things got worse for Real Madrid when Schjelderup fired in his second of the evening to give the home side a two-goal advantage, although they were given hope when Mbappe notched for 3-2. However, it is defeat for Los Blancos, who have conceded in the 98th minute courtesy of Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, whose header has sent the Portuguese side into the Champions League play-offs.

It’s a memorable moment for Trubin, and for Benfica. As for Real Madrid, it sums up a horrible Champions League night that had started well.