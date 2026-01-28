Real Madrid have been disappointing in Lisbon, but they are still in with a chance of an unlikely result against Benfica in their Champions League clash.

It was a tough opening 30 minutes for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, with Benfica having numerous chances to score. Thibaut Courtois was a wall at the back, and his heroics helped Los Blancos take the lead after Kylian Mbappe headed home a delightful cross from centre-back Raul Asencio.

However, it has been all downhill from there for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side. Andreas Schjelderup headed the ball through Courtois’ legs for Benfica’s equalising goal, before Vangelis Pavlidis scored a penalty to ensure a 2-1 lead for the home side at the half time interval.

Things have got worse for Real Madrid, with Schjelderup firing in his second of the evening to give the home side a two-goal advantage.

Fortunately for the visitors, they have managed to get a goal back soon after, with Mbappe firing home from Arda Guler’s cross to make it 3-2.

As things stand, Real Madrid are still in the top 8, but results can still go against them. They need to at least get back on level terms in this one.