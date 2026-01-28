Real Madrid need a win to consolidate themselves in the top 4 of the league phase, but their top 8 place is now at risk with Benfica completing a first half comeback in their Champions League encounter.

It has been a tough opening 30 minutes for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, with Benfica having had numerous chances to score. Thibaut Courtois has been a wall at the back, and heroics have helped Los Blancos ensure that they are the ones to break the deadlock.

It’s a familiar source for the goal, with Kylian Mbappe heading home a delightful cross from centre-back Raul Asencio.

🚨🚨| GOAL: KYLIAN MBAPPE IS AT IT AGAIN!!! Benfica 0-1 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/soGEqLTVB3 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 28, 2026

8 games. 12 goals. Kylian Mbappé has been ELECTRIC in the #UCL league phase. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XTI4Fihzbr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 28, 2026

However, Real Madrid were only ahead for seven minutes, with Andreas Schjelderup heading the ball through Courtois’ legs for Benfica’s equalising goal.

🚨🚨| GOAL: BENFICA HAVE EQUALIZED!! Benfica 1-1 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/Tx39RFbZvQ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 28, 2026

Andreas Schjelderup pulls back an equaliser for Benfica 👀 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JgyJxzwcGr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

In first half stoppage time, Benfica have now completed the comeback. Aurelien Tchouameni has been adjudged to have pulled down Nicolas Otamendi inside the penalty area, which allowed Vangelis Pavlidis to score from 12 yards.

🚨🚨| GOAL: PAVLIDIS SCORES AND BENFICA TAKE THE LEAD!!! Benfica 2-1 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/Oya6vXpFcz — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 28, 2026

Real Madrid need to finish in the top 4 to ensure favourable dynamics for their forthcoming knockout round ties, but as things stand, there is a chance they drop into the play-offs. A win is needed in Lisbon.