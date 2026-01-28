Real Madrid saw their league phase top 8 hopes crash and burn on Wednesday after a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League. The result means they finish 9th in the standings, which ensures a dreaded play-off tie for the second season in a row.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa gave his assessment of the defeat at the Estadio da Luz.

“We were far from what we want to be, from the demands of the opponent, from the atmosphere, from what we were playing for… We were not able to be up to the task for 90 minutes. We knew that we have to work hard, we are aware that there is still a lot to do. We have to look forward. To win these matches you have to do a lot of things well for 90 minutes.

“We lacked a lot of things. A lot of things. It was a Champions League match against an opponent who was playing for their lives in front of their fans. They put intensity, they attacked very well. There is not just one reason, we lacked many arguments to beat Benfica today.”

Arbeloa took responsibility for the loss, although he made it clear that Real Madrid’s Champions League hopes are far from over.

“I am responsible for this defeat, as in Albacete. I feel totally responsible when things don’t go well. But they haven’t eliminated us from the Champions League, we have two games. And we are going to face those two games.”

Arbeloa explains Dani Ceballos snub

Arbeloa was also asked about his decision to bring on Jorge Cestero ahead of established first teamer Dani Ceballos.

“It was a technical decision. We needed the situation that has occurred with Asencio not to happen, everyone had a card in defence. I wanted to protect the team a little, I knew they could outplay us in an attack. In the end Raul was sent off. I have a lot of confidence in Cestero, he suited us very well. There is no more.”