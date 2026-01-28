Barcelona midfielder Gavi has been a firebrand since bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old in the first-team, and has never been one for hiding his feelings. It is not something he has lost in the last four seasons, and it came to a head with the coaching staff in recent weeks, according to reports in the Catalan capital.

Currently out injured as he recovers from surgery on his meniscus, Gavi is on the road to recovery. Over the next couple of weeks, he is expected to begin training with his teammates for some of the training sessions, and his return is predicted for February.

Gavi angry with coaching staff over Dro Fernandez exit

Beyond an injury to Pedri, the one sour note for Barcelona in January has been the exit of young talent Dro Fernandez. The 18-year-old has signed for Paris Saint-Germain for €8.5m, reportedly feeling that his pathway to the senior team was blocked by Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo. Sport report that Gavi was not happy with his exit, and let the coaching staff know about it.

Hansi Flick was furious upon finding out about Dro’s decision to leave, and Gavi was equally unhappy with it, but pointed the finger at the coaching staff. He let his manager know that he felt that Dro could have had more chances in the first team, and thus stood a better chance of keeping hold of Dro, with the Copa del Rey clash against Guadalajara standing out as an example in which Dro did not see any action. Gavi and Dro share an agent in Ivan de la Pena, but more than anything, was not happy that he was losing a talented teammate.

Hansi Flick’s stance on Dro case

Flick, for his part, felt let down by Dro, whom he personally had championed. The German coach did not hold any regrets in his handling of the matter, feeling he gave Dro sufficient opportunities, given he elevated him from the under-19 side ahead of colleagues playing for Barca Atletic, and was the one to give him a shot in the senior side this summer, taking him on Barcelona’s preseason tour. Dro played just 148 minutes for Barcelona in five appearances, but was handed two starts by Flick, and introduced in a crucial clash against Atletico Madrid, with Marc Bernal and Marc Casado also struggling for minutes.