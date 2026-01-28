Barcelona have come under significant criticism for their renovation of Camp Nou, which is over a year behind schedule, and remains a long way from the modern masterpiece promised. Ahead of their Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen, images from their stadium have traversed the world.

As they prepare for their clash with the Danish side, TNT Sports Mexico were on-site doing build-up to the clash on Tuesday evening. Their cameras spotted a rat pitchside at Camp Nou running freely through the ground, an image that has become a source of fun for fans of rival teams, and a source of concern for those heading to Camp Nou.

Rat images come days after deluge

It comes just days after Barcelona fans were soaked by an almighty deluge during their 3-0 win over Real Oviedo on Sunday. President Joan Laporta was among the multitudes that were drenched by rain and hail, with the roof not set to be installed until next season at the earliest. A number of journalists published images of their workspaces being flooded too, with some of the desks also uncovered.

Protests by workers’ union outside Camp Nou

The images of the rat raise further concerns about the hygiene standards of a venue serving food, and the working conditions at the stadium. It is not the first time that concerns have been raised, with the Confederation Syndicate of Labour Commissions (CCOO) protesting outside the ground at what they allege is the illegal use of migrant labour by construction firms contracted at Camp Nou.

Subcontractor Extrem Works, brought in by main contractor Limak, have already been fined €1m for irregularities in the documentation of workers. Previously, serious concerns have also been raised at the safety of some workers at Camp Nou in the earlier stages of the renovation too.