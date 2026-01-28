Barcelona secured their spot in the top eight of the Champions League on Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over Copenhagen at Camp Nou, but it was not entirely comfortable.

Joan Garcia – 6

Came out to cut off a number of attacks well. It’s hard to remove the offside actions from you consideration. Made one remarkable save from an offside move, but also was bailed out by an offside – his attempt to claim the cross made him directly responsible for the goal that didn’t stand.

Jules Kounde – 4.5

Relatively anonymous in attack, it was a loose pass from Kounde that led to the Copenhagen goal, and put his team in trouble yet again. Another performance that did little to challenge his critics.

Pau Cubarsi – 5

Also not particularly smart for the goal – Viktor Dadason ran off him quickly, but he had time to realise that there was not enough pressure on the ball to hold his line. Continues to look troubled throughout the rest of the game.

Gerard Martin – 5.5

A couple of nice tackles and interceptions pushing up on the Copenhagen attack, but he didn’t dissuade Copenhagen from targeting him with their pacy forwards either.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Mostly uninspiring going forward when Barcelona could have used a threat at the by-line. However did have a couple of nice runs inside, and found Lamine Yamal in space for the second goal.

Eric Garcia – 6

Did not look particularly sharp in the middle of the pitch, in contrast to the majority of his season. Was unlucky not to score with a fantastic effort off the underside of the bar, but wasn’t missed when he went off at half-time.

🚨 Eric García will be back against Elche. Eric was subbed off for precautionary reasons. [@fansjavimiguel] pic.twitter.com/SEJNpJDSbN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 28, 2026

Dani Olmo – 7

Not a great performance in a deeper role for Dani Olmo – it’s true that he’s more comfortable at 10. As has become custom of late though, Olmo was decisive, releasing Lamine Yamal for the equaliser, a pass which changed the game.

Lamine Yamal – 8

Not his finest performance either, but if you cycle through the game, you’ll find Lamine Yamal at the heart of Barcelona’s dangerous moments. His run and assist were vital for the opener, his shot was fortunate for the second, and in the first half, he was the only real source of invention.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

A performance that did not stand out, even if his defensive work and tenacity were sorely needed in midfield for Barcelona.

Raphinha – 6.5

Another who struggled to impose himself on the match. Had one clear opening in the first period, but snuffed it out himself by cutting inside. His penalty was good, but like Lopez, his best attribute was his attitude.

Robert Lewandowski – 7

A really bizarre performance. Missed a golden chance early on that would have made Barcelona far more comfortable, but his role in the comeback is undeniable. On hand to convert the equaliser, he wins the penalty to seal it too. And yet there is no doubt that this Lewandowski does not look as lethal nor as comfortable as last year.

Substitutes

Marc Bernal – 7

Bernal was relatively smooth in midfield, aside from a couple of giveaways. Didn’t stand, but did add more fluidity than Garcia.

Marcus Rashford – 7.5

Came on and gave some purpose to the Barcelona attack. Excellent free-kick to get on the scoresheet, and cracked the woodwork on another occasion.

Ronald Araujo – 6.5

Little to report for Araujo, who came on with a two-goal advantage and had a series of simple tasks to do.

Marc Casado – 6.5

On for the final ten minutes, nothing of note.

Ferran Torres – 6.5

You could tell he was eager to get on the scoresheet with the game in its twilight, but flashed his shot from the edge of the box wide.