Levante and Cameroon striker Karl Etta Eyong was one of the revelations of the early going in La Liga this season, after a fast start. Despite making the switch to Levante only in late August, Etta Eyong has been looked at by a number of top clubs.

That includes Barcelona, who considered a move for him in the summer, as a potential low-cost option. Due to their salary limit issues, the Blaugrana decided not to move for the 22-year-old as an alternative up front, but have continued to be linked to him since. Barcelona reportedly sent scouts to the African Cup of Nations to observe his performances with the indomitable Lions.

Barcelona decide against Etta Eyong move

The Blaugrana appear to be easing away from a move for him this summer though. A star addition up front has become Barcelona’s priority rather than a player that could develop into the number nine they need to replace Robert Lewandowski. As such, Etta Eyong is no longer on their agenda as things stand, fitting into the latter category.

Originally, Barcelona had looked at Etta Eyong as a potential bargain too, whereas now there are Premier League sides willing to offer close to, if not his entire, €30m release clause.

🚨 Juwensley Onstein to FC Barcelona is a done deal. [@FabrizioRomano] 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/hbLTo1yl6A — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 27, 2026

Manchester United and Arsenal linked to Etta Eyong

That much seems evident based on the other sides that Etta Eyong is being linked to. Manchester United have also been following his progress, while Arsenal are the latest side to have enquired about his cost and availability. If Etta Eyong’s €30m price tag is enough to put off Barcelona, that may still be regarded as a bargain for a number of English teams. For the time being, it seems he will be seeing out a survival battle with Levante, where he will likely be leading the line for Luis Castro.