Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen

Barcelona knew that a win would likely secure them a spot in the top eight of the Champions League table, and many had predicted a comfortable win against Danish giants Copenhagen to secure just that. At half-time though, Barcelona had slumped four places to 13th in the table.

Manager Hansi Flick said that his first priority was a clean sheet ahead of the game, and could not have dreamt up a worse start for his side. Copenhagen pounced on a loose pass in midfield after just four minutes, and Mohamed Elyounoussi was razor-sharp to send Viktor Dadason behind Pau Cubarsi, and he made no mistake with his finish.

Inside the next five minutes, Barcelona did respond, with Robert Lewandowski well thwarted in a one-on-one with Dominik Kotarski. The Croatian goalkeeper then came to the rescue a second time, pushing away a deflected effort. As time passed though, Copenhagen settled into their role as spoilers, and although Barcelona were making them work, Jacob Neestrup would have been pleased with the level of chance creation from the Catalans.

It wasn’t until the 34th minute that the home side began to threaten again, with Eric Garcia selling a beautiful dragback from the edge of the box, and then hammering the underside of the bar with his shot. Kotarski then saved well from Lamine Yamal, but Copenhagen were very much coping – a sign of Barcelona’s frustration documented in the referee’s notepad as a Lamine Yamal booking after a foul wasn’t given.

Barcelona wake up in the second half

To Flick’s relief, Barcelona did get themselves back level within four minutes of the second period, settling the crowd somewhat. Dani Olmo released Lamine Yamal in behind the defence, and as he went one-on-one with Kotarski, he layed it into Lewandowski for a tap-in. Barcelona were playing mostly in the Copenhagen half, and while they continued to look dangerous on the break, the second was coming.

Ten minutes later, it arrived. This time it was Alejandro Balde cutting inside who fed Lamine Yamal on the right. Cutting in, his shot deflected high into the air, and dropped into the far corner to give Barcelona the lead they had been seeking. Without being brilliant, Barcelona were stretching a Copenhagen that had lost some of its verve. When a ball in from the right found Lewandowski on the penalty spot. He chested it down on the penalty spot, and it looked as if he had miskicked, but Suzuki had caught his leg. Raphinha dispatched the penalty ruthlessly.

The final 20 minutes thereafter were played out at a lower pace, with Barcelona comfortable with their lead. With five minutes remaining, Marcus Rashford, one of a number of substitutes now on, lined up a free-kick and squeezed it below the goalkeeper’s grasp at the near post. Copenhagen did find a late response through Gabriel Pereira, after Joan Garcia came for and missed a cross. To his great fortune, Pereira was ruled offside after VAR review.

It was a familiar performance for Flick’s side of late, where they were clinical in phases of the match, and overall created enough to win the match, but one where they looked vulnerable at times too. Dadason’s goal came from another Jules Kounde error, while the equaliser was a continuance of the impressive form of Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal – they continue to be a decisive pairing for Barcelona.

Any concerns about the backline will be quickly put to one side by the accountants and the Flick’s fitness staff. A place in the Round of 16 awaits, as does two midweek games off, with Barcelona climbing four places to 5th in the table. Flick may not have got his clean sheet, but he did get everything else.