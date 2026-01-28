Atletico Madrid have two forwards in sights after midfielder move

A dramatic ending to Atletico Madrid’s transfer window seems in store, as Sporting Director Mateu Alemany works to bring in reinforcements before the end of January. Los Colchoneros are pursuing two signings to close out the winter transfer window, after losing Carlos Martin, Javi Galan, Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori.

On Monday night, Alemany flew to Germany on Monday for conversations with Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, as Los Rojiblancos pursue a midfield addition. He was back in Madrid on Tuesday for Atletico’s evening training session as they prepare to face Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, after which Cadena SER say he held a 30-minute meeting with Diego Simeone.

It's snowing in Madrid. This is how the Metropolitano looks like. ❄️🥶@talconocimiento pic.twitter.com/PNycR97zKI — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 28, 2026

Despite their war of words in recent days, Simeone played down any tension between the two, and the pair have concluded that two signings are necessary before the end of the window. Even if Simeone was keen to play down the cross-fire of statements to the press, El Chiringuito say that his words in public have not gone down well with the club. They feel his statements only put Los Rojiblancos in a poorer negotiating position, by revealing their desperation to make moves.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @alexsilvestreSZ 🚨 🙄 "En el Atleti no han gustado las declaraciones de Simeone sobre los fichajes". pic.twitter.com/hOx106zndd — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 28, 2026

Atletico Madrid’s midfield operation

Goretzka now appears to be the primary target in midfield, as he is seen as a more cost-effective option than the likes of Joao Pedro or Ederson dos Santos. Marca say both Wolves and Atalanta are demanding a minimum of €40m. Bayern are supposedly looking for at least €20m for the Germany international, a figure Atletico are not willing to meet, given he is a free agent in the summer.

Atletico Madrid’s targets up front

Once a deal for a midfielder is complete, Atletico will turn their attentions to a versatile forward. Marca go on to say that Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and Nottingham Forest’s Igor Jesus are two of the names that feature high in their shortlist, after Paris Saint-Germain rejected an approach for Kang-In Lee. Atletico were interested in Lookman in the summer, but neither he nor Jesus are expected to be cheap.