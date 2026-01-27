RFEF President Rafael Louzan reveals 2030 World Cup final venue

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzan has declared that the 2030 World Cup final will be taking place in Spain. FIFA are yet to announce the venue for the world’s biggest game, but Louzan seems to be under the impression they will be hosting it.

The centenary tournament will see games in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco acting as the primary hosts. Portugal appear to be contending for one of the semi-finals, with Spain and Morocco battling to host the final.

Louzan declares World Cup final will be in Spain

Hence it came as something of a surprise that Louzan made the announcement, given FIFA are in theory still evaluating their options.

“Spain has a proven organisational capacity, demonstrated over many years; it will lead the 2030 World Cup and the final of that World Cup will be held here,” Louzan told the Madrid Association of Sports Press on Monday, as quoted by MD.

Their rivals for the final, Morocco, saw trouble in the stands and with the ground staff during the final of the African Cup of Nations, with Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper being attacked by ballboys.

“Morocco is truly undergoing a transformation in every sense, with magnificent stadiums. We must acknowledge what has been done well. At the Africa Cup of Nations, we saw scenes that damage the image of world football.”

“It will be the centenary edition, because it will mark 100 years since that World Cup held in Uruguay. We have to rise to the occasion. We are working to ensure that Spain has the best World Cup in history in 2030.”

Doubts cast on Louzan statement

In spite of Louzan’s confidence, Cadena SER have reported that the decision on the final is yet to be made. Their information is that Louzan’s declarations are a wish rather than a fact, with FIFA assuring that the decision will not come before the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Spain are the favourites to host the final, and the Santiago Bernabeu is the favourite in terms of stadiums. The Spanish radio station go on to note that Real Madrid’s good relationship with FIFA could be key in swinging the decision.