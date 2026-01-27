RFEF President confirms Copa del Rey final date change

The President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzan has announced that the date of the Copa del Rey final will be brought forward. The decision appears to have been made due to public safety resources in Seville.

The RFEF have been holding the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja in Seville for the past four five seasons, and that is set to continue for at least the next three seasons. Currently, Real Betis are playing there while the Benito Villamarin is being renovated, and Los Verdiblancos are one of the eight sides that are keen to make it to the final, which was originally scheduled for the 25th of April.

Copa del Rey final brought forward

There had been some doubt cast upon the hosting of the final, due to the fact the Feria de Abril, a major festival in Seville that takes place every year, and as such, takes up the city’s resources in terms of maintaining public safety. Speaking at an event at the University of Pamplona, Louzan explained to Marca that the date would be brought forward to either the 18th or 19th of April.

“We have met with the LFP to change that date, initially scheduled for April 25th. We have to change it for reasons of public order, among other factors, since we need to ensure that the State security forces and agencies have more than 1,000 units and are in a comfortable situation.”

Louzan defends officiating in Spain

Louzan also defended the refereeing in Spain, which continues to be a source of controversy in La Liga, with Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez, Getafe defender Juan Iglesias, and Real Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell all complaining publicly this weekend.

“Hopefully, this will stop being a recurring issue sooner rather than later. They are athletes and can make mistakes, just like a striker who misses four or five chances. I must reiterate that the level of refereeing in Spain is excellent, although there is always room for improvement. Sometimes teams and coaches look for excuses when there is a defeat, and everything must be considered within the context of the entire season.”

In a revealing press event, Louzan also declared that the 2030 World Cup final would be taking place in Spain, despite the fact FIFA have reportedly not made a decision on the matter yet.