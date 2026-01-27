Real Madrid starlet Franco Mastantuono has credited Alvaro Arbeloa and his coaching staff for his upturn in form of late. The new Real Madrid manager arrived just two weeks ago, but seems to be getting a tune out of his players of late.

Predecessor Xabi Alonso had shown plenty of faith in Mastantuono after his €45m arrival from River Plate in August, playing him just days after he started training with the club. He was a starter in the early going for Alonso, who used him off the right side. Following the return of Jude Bellingham from injury, and the arrival of a sports hernia injury, his minutes had waned under Alonso, and Mastantuono’s form had dropped off similarly.

Mastantuono’s return to action

Although it is true that he was coming back to fitness, since returning to fitness, Mastantuono had started just once under Alonso in the last 10 games that he was available for, a Copa del Rey encounter against lower league Talavera de la Reina. Meanwhile under Arbeloa, Mastantuono has returned to the team, starting three of his four games in charge, and playing 45 minutes off the bench in the other clash against Levante. He has rewarded Arbeloa’s faith with goals against Albacete and AS Monaco, his second and third of the season.

Mastantuono credits Arbeloa with improvement

During an interview with Nacho Pena, Mastantuono has credited his new manager with his improved form, and thanked him for trusting him. His comments certainly speak to the apparent improved relations between the Real Madrid squad and the coaching staff since Arbeloa took over.

“Well, Alvaro, and all of his staff, have shown me plenty of trust, which I think is the main thing for a player. They have shown faith in me, they showed it, and that’s the good thing for me. In that is probably the reason that I’m playing with a little more freedom.”

LO QUE LE PIDIÓ ÁLVARO ARBELOA A MASTANTUONO 🗣️ ⚪ El argentino comentó que el nuevo cuerpo técnico de Real Madrid le dio una mayor confianza. 🫂 Además, le deseó el mejor de los destinos a Xabi Alonso.@NachitoTV en #FútbolTotal pic.twitter.com/RNFR1hMa1W — DSPORTS (@DSports) January 26, 2026

“I’m very grateful to this coaching staff, and to Xabi, and his staff too. They showed faith in me to bring me here. But I think that Alvaro is a great manager, who is helping us a lot, and I think that will help us to achieve the objectives in mind.”