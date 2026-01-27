Real Madrid accelerate talks with Bundesliga defender

Real Madrid have upped the intensity of their attempts to sign a new central defender this summer, as they deal with uncertainty over their current options. It is not yet clear which option they will eventually plump for.

Antonio Rudiger’s future is up in the air, with Los Blancos unconvinced that the German’s injury issues will allow them to count on him as a reliable option. David Alaba is already in that category, and Real Madrid are expected to wish him well at the end of his contract this summer. On top of that, Eder Militao’s continued fitness problems mean he is no longer a guaranteed performer for Real Madrid either.

Real Madrid accelerate talks for defender

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid have increased the urgency of their talks with defenders out of contract in the summer, as they seek to address a priority for the summer. Despite it being declared several months ago that Ibrahima Konate was not on their agenda, the Liverpool defender is mentioned alongside Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano as two of the players they are in conversations with. The latter has an offer on the table from Bayern, but has delayed putting pen to paper.

Real Madrid keen on unknown Bundesliga defender

The same outlet go on to say that there is a second defender in the Bundesliga who they are not yet certain of that Los Blancos are interested in. Real Madrid have also returned to discussions with said defender.

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been heavily linked to Real Madrid in Germany, but reports in Spain have claimed that they are not pursuing the Germany international. He is out of contract in 2027, and Dortmund have reportedly set a minimum asking price of €50m for him – a move does not fit Los Blancos’ usually spending policy in the transfer market.