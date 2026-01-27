Barcelona star Dani Olmo has told the press that Dro Fernandez will have had his reasons for choosing to leave the club this transfer window, following his signing for Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old talent was regarded by Hansi Flick as one of the brightest talents coming through from La Masia.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s decisive Champions League clash with Copenhagen on Wednesday, Dani Olmo was asked about his improved form, after four goals in his last eight appearances.

“I’m happy, but I can still bring out a better version of myself. I’ve been more consistent and more accurate. I can still improve in many aspects, and the best part of the season is yet to come. I want to keep winning and bringing joy to the fans.”

“I knew I had to keep doing the same thing on and off the pitch [in order to overcome injuries]. This consistency is allowing me to continue in this way. I’ve continued with what I thought was working well for me.”

Dani Olmo on changing positions in midfield and Fermin Lopez

The Spain international could be set for a role deeper in midfield in the coming weeks though, following an injury to Pedri that will keep him out for much of February. Olmo had filled in the deeper two of Flick’s midfield earlier in the season, and with Fermin Lopez also in form, he could return to doing so.

“It’s a different role. We also have other players who can play there, like Bernal, Casado, Eric… It’s a position I’ve already played, with the manager and other teams. There won’t be a problem.”

“The position I feel most comfortable in is number 10. It’s my position, where I move best. But I have no problem taking on another role, at point guard, with more freedom. I’ve done it a few times this year and in others. I wouldn’t have any problem with it.”

“[Flick] tells me to control the game and make the team play. I’m happy to be able to participate a little more; there you have more contact with the ball. I’ll always give my all wherever he puts me.”

Lopez is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona, following his good form. The pair are in theory the same position behind the forward.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s an incredible player and a teammate I get along with wonderfully. It’s great news for the club and the dressing room. We have a fantastic relationship on the pitch, and now we have more opportunities to play together, and we’ve shown that we’re compatible.”

🚨 JUST IN: Ferran Torres has returned to the group, and should enter the squad list for tomorrow's game against FC Copenhagen. [@santiovalle] 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/8hKUTSPWZt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 27, 2026

Olmo on Dro Fernandez departure

The main talking point at Barcelona this past week has been the exit of a third option at the number 10 position, Dro Fernandez. On Monday it was confirmed that he had joined PSG for a fee of €8.2m, with one of the reasons supposedly being the competition for places ahead of him. Olmo himself left Barcelona at the age of just 15 in order for more opportunities at Dinamo Zagreb.

“Everyone has their reasons. I had mine, and now Dro has his. It’s a shame because he’s a club investment and he was already with us, but it’s his decision. I wish him all the best, that’s all.”

What Hansi Flick wants from Dani Olmo

Olmo was also asked what Flick asks from him at Barcelona that other managers do not.

“He asks me to be myself. He knew me from the Bundesliga and when I arrived he told me that’s why he brought me here. Because of my knowledge, how I control the ball under pressure, and how I get into the box. And it’s up to me to keep improving.”

Barcelona currently sit 9th in the Champions League table, outside the top eight and a bye to the Round of 16 ahead of the final game, but only on goal difference. Given PSG (6th) and Newcastle United (7th) face each other, the likelihood is that a win will be sufficient for them to secure one.