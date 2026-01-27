Girona 1-1 Getafe

Girona continued their unbeaten start to 2026 against Getafe courtesy of two decisive sequences of play in the depths of stoppage time. Los Azulones can take a number of positives from their performance at Montilivi, but not the three points Jose Bordalas might have felt his side deserved.

It was a day of fresh starts for both sides, with Barcelona loanee Marc-Andre ter Stegen making his debut for the Catalan side, alongside Fran Beltran in midfield. Opposite them, Martin Satriano made his second start for Getafe up front alongside fellow new boy Luis Vazquez, with Zaid Romero at left-back. The home team were coming off an impressive three-game winning streak that had moved them clear of a drop zone that Getafe slipped into over the weekend, and their new-found confidence showed in the first half.

Michel Sanchez’s side took the game to Getafe, with their best period coming in the middle of the first half, as they kept possession, and bombarded Bordalas’ side with exchanges out wide, and balls into the middle. Vitor Reis forced the first big save of the night with a header tipped onto the bar by David Soria. Shortly after, Thomas Lemar drove at goal from the edge of the box, and got a shot off with little backlift, clipping the bar to the general surprise of the crowd. By the time the half-time whistle went though, Getafe had managed to stymie the momentum building for Girona.

Reis and ter Stegen come up big for Girona

The second half saw a change of rhythm though, as Getafe began to play with more confidence. While they were not applying much pressure to the Girona goal, they were moving forward with purpose, and Satriano and Vasquez began to show signs of early chemistry. Just before the hour-mark, it was Juan Iglesias who was released into space on the unfamiliar left side by Luis Milla. His ball across the six-yard box was met well by Vasquez, who beat Daley Blind to the near post for a debut goal, which flew past ter Stegen.

Once ahead, Getafe did not look back. Happy to dig their trenches at Montilivi, Girona showed little sign of being able to overwhelm the Getafe backline, who defended with numbers and satisfaction. It looked as if Los Azulones had successfully repelled all of the tools that Girona employed to break them down, a header from Alex Moreno the only clear chance they gave up.

Until the final four seconds of stoppage time, when Moreno got down the left and clipped a ball across to the penalty spot. The one thing Getafe pride themselves on defending is crosses, but for a second time in the game, Reis beat his marker, and this time his slightly awkward looking header nestled in the near post, causing Michel to sprint down the touchline in celebration.

Bordalas had made just one change all game, sending on another new signing in defender Sebastian Boselli, and it nearly looked a genius move. The final play was a set-piece, which Boselli took down in the box from the left side, and finished low from close-range at ter Stegen’s legs. The German goalkeeper twisted down low, trapping the ball between them, and in essence, ending the game with honours even, the final decisive contribution in a night for loanees.

That point is just the second in seven games for Getafe, and does serve their escape from the drop zone for another week, dropping Mallorca in who were level on points with them. Bordalas was positive after the game at the improved image of his side with two recognised forwards on the pitch – they host Celta Vigo next weekend. Girona travel to Real Oviedo in 10th spot, only a three points further to a European place (seven points), to the drop zone (four points).