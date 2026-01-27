La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Villarreal and Valencia make signings, Alaves to lose star

A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides try to add to optimise their squads in January.

Alaves

Alaves have loaned defender Moussa Diarra to Anderlecht for the remainder of the season – the Belgian giants have an option to buy on the 25-year-old. Star winger Carlos Vicente is also on the verge of a departure, with Birmingham City to pay around €10m, with Alaves retaining a sell-on fee percentage, as per Matteo Moretto.

El Birmingham paga alrededor de 10 millones de euros por Carlos Vicente más un porcentaje sobre su futura venta. Una operación importante para el Alavés. https://t.co/WwCJMnfQLS — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 26, 2026

Huesca right-back Angel Perez is on the verge of joining Alaves, reports Moretto.

Barcelona

Barca Atletic midfielder and USMNT youth player Adrian Gill has joined Atlanta United, where he will link up with ex-Barcelona manager Tata Martino. MD say that they will retain a percentage sell-on fee.

Celta Vigo

After Luca de la Torre completed his €300k move to Charlotte FC, Tadeo Allende has made his loan move at Inter Miami permanent for a fee of €5m, making the club a €500k profit. Coming the other way is former attacking midfielder Fer Lopez, who returns on loan from Wolves just six months after joining the Premier League side in a €23m move.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Fer López volta á casa! Acordo co @Wolves para a cesión do canteirán celeste ata final de tempada. Benvido, Fer! pic.twitter.com/27FSYNZg5I — Celta (@RCCelta) January 26, 2026

Elche

Chilean winger Lucas Cepeda has completed his €1.85m move from Colo Colo to Elche. He joins on a four-year deal.

Espanyol

After missing out on Angel Alarcon, and with uncertainty over the future of Ferran Jutgla, Cyril Ngonge is now on the agenda at Espanyol. That is according to Gianluca di Marzio, who says that they must negotiate with parent club Napoli and loan club Torino to reach a deal.

Girona

Girona’s record signing Yaser Asprilla has joined Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season. The Turkish side will have a €23m buy option on the player Girona paid €18m for say Diario AS, who has fallen out of favour.

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo defender Oier Luengo has joined Burgos on loan until the end of the season, while Brandon Domingues has also completed his loan move to Polish side Gornik Zabrze.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad forward Mikel Goti has joined Cordoba on loan until the end of the season.

Sevilla

Sevilla are set to bring in a new forward option with the departure of Alfon Gonzalez, with Neal Maupay joining on loan from Olympique Marseille. They will have a €6m option to buy, as per Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔴⚪️ Neal Maupay to Sevilla, here we go! Deal in place with Olympique Marseille with medical to follow on Tuesday. Loan move with €6m buy option clause not mandatory. pic.twitter.com/Iu2ytoJP6x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2026

Valencia

Valencia continue their busy January transfer window. They have confirmed the signing of midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free from West Ham United. The Argentine veteran rescinded his contract, and has joined until the summer.

ALZA TUS ALAS 🦇 TERRA DE VALENTIA pic.twitter.com/DNw2Nq3dFP — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) January 26, 2026

Former Athletic Club defender Unai Nunez has joined on loan until the end of the season too, after terminating his loan deal at Hellas Verona.

Villarreal

As per Marca, Villarreal are on the verge of signing Orlando City defender Alex Freeman. The 21-year-old will cost around €3.36m, with another €2.52m available in variables. The right-back was chosen as the young player of the year in MLS, and will see Santiago Mourino and Pau Navarro move into central defence to cover the injury to Juan Foyth. Freeman had 12 months left on his deal, and last season scored six times and gave six assists in his 31 appearances.

In addition to the arrival of Freeman, Alfon Gonzalez is set to join on loan from Sevilla with a €7m option to buy at the end of the season.