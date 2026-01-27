Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are no strangers to competing for the same players, and often for coveting each other’s players too. In this case though, it could well be Serie A giants Juventus that make off with one of their transfer targets.

In the past two months, it has been revealed that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both taking an interest in Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi. Out of contract in the summer, the left-footed central defender ticks a number of boxes for both the Blaugrana and Los Colchoneros. After Barcelona brought in Joao Cancelo though, it seems any move to Catalonia would have to come in the summer, while Atletico seem to be targeting other positions.

Juventus make move for Marcos Senesi

Yet they may not have the opportunity to sign Senesi in the summer. Tuttosport (via MD) say that Juventus have made a move for Senesi in a bid to beat Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to his signature. La Vecchia Signora are resisting the temptation to allow his deal to run down and sign Senesi on a free, for fear that if they do so, then the Argentina international could leave them in the lurch should Atletico or Barcelona then come in for him in the summer.

As such, they have offered Senesi a four-year deal worth €3m per season, and will negotiate with Bournemouth to try and secure a deal before the end of the transfer window. Senesi has decided against signing a new Bournemouth deal.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona situations

Atletico in theory have sufficient central defenders, with Clement Lenglet, David Hancko, Jose Maria Gimenez, Robin Le Normand and recently converted Marc Pubill, but there is little certainty over the futures of Gimenez and Lenglet. Meanwhile Hancko has often been used at left-back.

Barcelona on the other hand are in need a left-footed option, with Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia all preferring to play on the right. They have been forced into using Gerard Martin in central defence as a result.