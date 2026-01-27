Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has been effusive in his praise for his players ahead of their Champions League clash with Benfica, as he looks for a fourth win in five games. Los Blancos can secure a spot in the top eight against Benfica regardless of the result, but will guarantee one with a win or draw.

Arbeloa has been credited with a turnaround in the dressing atmosphere, and a much more motivated team defensively, in contrast to the side that was seen under Xabi Alonso. Arbeloa said he was grateful to his players.

“I can only speak to the 15 days I’ve been here. Since I arrived, I’ve seen a group of very committed players, willing to listen and work hard. They’re putting what we’ve discussed into practice. And that’s what’s great. We still have a lot of room for improvement, and if we want to achieve everything, we need to be a team that does many things well. That requires hard work and training. But as of today, what the players are doing is truly commendable. with a new manager, in such a short space of time.”

‘Jude Bellingham is a cornerstone for Real Madrid’

Arbeloa was effusive in his praise for Jude Bellingham when asked if one of his objectives was to get the England midfielder back to his best.

“Jude… and I’ll say it right here… it’s not that he was a surprise, but from day one I’ve seen a player with exceptional quality and talent. Something that’s even more surprising up close. But beyond that, I’ve seen a leader. The other day, 48 hours after a match, I told him, ‘I never usually say this, but stop running.’ The performance he’s showing in training, his commitment and leadership… I’m very proud of his level and of having a player like him.”

“On the pitch, he’s capable of so many things: he makes runs into space, reads the game, and has a great shot. He’s young, but he has a wealth of experience. And he’s going to be the cornerstone of this Real Madrid for many, many years to come.”

Is Arda Guler ready to direct matters at Real Madrid?

One of the question marks over Real Madrid’s midfield is whether Arda Guler should be in the starting XI. Xabi Alonso used him frequently at the start of the season, entrusting him to manage the build-up play. However his involvement decreased as his tenure went on, with doubts over whether he can take on the role of a player that can direct matters with the ball.

“Right now, I can talk about what I’m seeing in him: he has tremendous potential, talent, vision, and a great final pass, like switching play. He’s a very young lad with a lot of room for improvement, but he’s working incredibly hard. He finishes matches exhausted from his defensive work rate, but he helps us a lot.”

“We want to take advantage of his talent, which can shine brightest near the base of midfield or the forwards. In all these situations, he’ll need to keep developing. And when the most demanding matches arrive, he’ll definitely help us. As time goes on, he’ll become a very important player on a global level.”

Arbeloa promises attacking improvement

Arbeloa was also asked about how important it was to build up a relationship between Mbappe and Vinicius on the pitch.

“The relationships between the players are important. There are players who find each other and combine well. We’re talking about spectacular players. Not just Bellingham, Vinicius, or Mbappe, we also have them in other areas. All of that is part of the work; we’re working on it. With a little more time, things will improve, and we’ll be better in attack; we can give more.”

Since their Copa del Rey exit to Albacete, Real Madrid have scored 10 times and conceded just once to AS Monaco, moving them within a point of Barcelona at the top of the table. Arbeloa will have a chance to secure two midweek breaks by qualifying in the top eight, in which to work on those relationships.