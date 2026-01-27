Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has stood by his comments that he was more impressed with Lamine Yamal’s role in their opener against Real Oviedo on Sunday than his magnificent strike for their third. The German’s praise raised eyebrows, choosing to steer focus away from the wondergoal that the 18-year-old scored.

The Blaugrana opened the scoring against Oviedo following a mistake at the back as Los Carbayones tried to play out from the back. The giveaway was in part forced by the high pressure which was applied by Lamine Yamal, and when asked about the teenager’s flying scissor kick, chose to stress his part in the high pressing instead.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Copenhagen on Wednesday night in the Champions League, Flick doubled down on his comments.

“The relationship is good, just like with the other players. If we hadn’t scored the first goal, perhaps the third wouldn’t have come. I appreciate that he presses, that he gives us superiority… In the end, everyone wants to see the goal, but as a coach, I value the other things more, which are key to scoring and getting into a good rhythm in the game.”

Flick on Fermin Lopez progress – and not Dro’s exit

After the exit of Dro Fernandez was confirmed on Monday, Flick was asked whether he felt Fermin Lopez, who did not break into the senior side until the age of 20, was an example to follow for other La Masia players. Flick avoided providing too much of a contrast with Dro, after Dani Olmo called it ‘a shame’, whose departure reportedly enraged the German coach. Lopez has reached an agreement on a new contract too.

“I think the club has done a good job. He’s a great player in several positions. His mentality in every match is very good. He’s also very good with the ball, and I’m happy he’s staying longer. When players come from La Masia to the first team, it’s perfect. I think he enjoys every day.”

Roony Bardghji progress

Flick’s alternative to Lamine Yamal is a former Copenhagen player in Roony Bardghji. The Swedish forward joined for €2.5m in the summer, and has two goals and four assists in his 490 minutes on the pitch, and Flick was asked about his progress by the Danish media.

“He’s played some good matches. It’s not easy for him because he’s always being compared to Lamine, but he’s focused on improving every day in training. We made the right decision when we signed him. He plays well with both feet and has good finishing ability.”

🚨 OFFICIAL: PSG announce the signing of Dro Fernández. pic.twitter.com/e6RnvyAfFh — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 26, 2026

Lamine Yamal praise not surprising

Flick’s words should not come as a total surprise. The German manager has always been keen to emphasize the importance of the defensive side of the game for his forwards, as evidenced by his lionisation of Raphinha. In December, Flick went out of his way to praise Lamine Yamal’s pressing in training, and the teenage prodigy has shown that he is more than capable of the technical brilliance, but Flick will see it as more of a challenge to maintain his defensive intensity, something he enjoys doing less.