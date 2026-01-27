Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has backed up Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta following his recent statements on substitutes in the modern game. The German coach was speaking ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Copenhagen, where they likely need a win to secure a top eight finish.

Earlier this month, Arteta had stated that the media should detach themselves from the idea of starters and substitutes, noting that the ‘finishers’ are just as, if not more, important than those who begin the games. Flick was in agreement with that characterisation.

“I agree. It’s the same in every team. So any given day, you have eleven players who can start and five more who can finish. The important thing is that they show they can play at this level. So this is what I want to see from every player. I think the past shows a lot about how we do it, and that we are very happy to have these players, this team, we act always like one team. You can see it when we change everything, and it’s a good situation to be in.”

Ferran Torres to return to action

One piece of positive news is that he will be able to choose between finishers against Copenhagen. Robert Lewandowski has started their last two games with Ferran Torres out due to a hamstring injury, but the ex-Valencia forward was back in training on Tuesday.

“He had his final tests yesterday, and he trained today. He’s fine and ready for tomorrow. I’m happy he’s recovered so quickly.”

Barcelona will be without Pedri Gonzalez, who is out injured due to a muscle tear. Flick was asked whether that affected Barcelona’s ability to control games.

“We have a good team, including the bench. We play as a team and we’re eager to play this match, which is very important for us. This is what I want to see.”

Flick on Copenhagen clash

Barcelona are currently outside of the Champions League top eight on goal difference, but also have four more teams behind them on 13 points, who can usurp them with a bigger win. Copenhagen lie 26th, outside the play-off positions on goal difference, in need of a win to qualify.

“We’re focused on our own game, on what we have in front of us. We’ll have a tough match against Copenhagen. We won’t make excuses, and we’re eager and confident. We’re confident in our style, in how we play. This is the Champions League, and it’s about reaching our highest level.”

“We are confident and we respect Copenhagen because they also need to win to advance to the next stage. I tell them to play at their highest level because it won’t be easy. We want to reach the top eight; that’s our job.”

🚨 Marcus Rashford lived an unprecedented situation against Real Oviedo since joining FC Barcelona: for the first time, while being available, he was left without minutes. [@didacpeyret] 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wF3AAlhvoz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 26, 2026

In terms of the new format, Flick was a big fan.

“I love it. We have a great opportunity to finish in the top eight and we’ll do everything we can to make it happen. I really like this new format.”

As things stand, 32 of the the 26 teams in the league phase still stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, with just two sides (Arsenal and Bayern Munich) guaranteed their place in the Round of 16.