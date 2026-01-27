Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has not consistently been at his best since September this season, and there is no let up in sight for the Basque winger. The 23-year-old is now being forced to consider more drastic action to deal with his persistent sports hernia, which has limited his impact and his fitness this season.

So far, Williams has made 22 appearances this season, scoring four times and giving five assists. Despite being a long way from his best, or looking at full speed for most of the season, Williams is still averaging better than a goal contribution every two games. Ahead of Athletic Club’s decisive Champions League encounter with Sporting CP at San Mames though, manager Ernesto Valverde confirmed to Marca that he would not be in the squad, noting simply that he is ‘not in the right condition’.

Nico Williams and medical staff open door to surgery

Williams has tried to favour a conservative treatment, prioritising rest and physiotherapy in an attempt to heal from the hernia, but despite following all the possible steps, is still struggling with it. Marca go on to say that both Williams and the medical staff are now considering all options to try and secure an improvement, including surgery. If that were the case, it would put his place at the 2026 World Cup under threat. Surgery would require a recovery of at least two months, but could extend to three or four months out. Were that to be the case, Williams would only return to fitness just before the 2026 World Cup.

Williams: A key part of the Spain team

It may be that Williams sees it as the only way to potentially save his World Cup with Spain. A two-month absence would give him time to get back up to speed in time for the tournament this summer before the end of the season in the best-case scenario. His ability to stretch defences and strong chemistry with Lamine Yamal was key to Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024, and there are few alternatives that mimic his impact on the opposition. Were he unable to make it, Luis de la Fuente would be without one of his key weapons.