Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign emerging Dutch defender Juwensley Onstein. The 18-year-old could be set to make the switch from KRC Genk before the end of the transfer window.

Their interest in Onstein was revealed late last week, and now Sport say that an agreement in principle has been reached to bring him to Camp Nou. On Monday morning he arrived in Barcelona and underwent a medical. His signature is expected imminently, and he will initially be part of the Barca Atletic side.

AC Milan and Bayern Munich competing for Onstein

Bayern Munich had also made a move for Onstein, while AC Milan were Barcelona’s closest competition for the teenage defender. Onstein had also reached an agreement with Milan, and documents were exchanged with the Rossoneri, but the final green light did not arrive. Onstein prioritised a move to Barcelona, which has swung the balance.

The Blaugrana scouts provided strong reports on Onstein’s quality. Their plan is for him to adapt to life at Barca Atletic in the coming months, where he will have time to learn the language, immerse himself in the culture, and the club. Current Barca Atletic centre-back Alvaro Cortes is expected to go out on loan this summer if he does not get recruited for the first team, and Onstein is slated for his starting role next season. Andres Cuenca is also due to leave for Como this winter.

Onstein fits profile needed by Barcelona

Standing at 190cm despite his tender age, and left-footed, the Dutch youth international fits the profile of defender currently missing at the club since Inigo Martinez left. Eric Garcia has become the most regular partner for Pau Cubarsi at the back, but Gerard Martin has also been called on to play beside Cubarsi. A left-footed central defender is thought to one of their priorities for the summer, but it is not clear how much they will be able to invest in a major signing.