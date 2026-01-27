Barcelona have confirmed the exit of 18-year-old starlet Dro Fernandez, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain. He has signed his first professional deal at the Parc des Princes, which will run until 2030.

The teenage midfielder had decided to leave earlier this month, after Barcelona failed to present a contract offer to their La Masia talent, who had been championed by Hansi Flick this season. Turning 18 just after the turn of the year, Dro decided to leave the club, reportedly in part due to the competition ahead of him for his position, and had a number of suitors, but PSG convinced him to make the move to Ligue 1.

Barcelona and PSG agree fee for Dro

His previous deal had a €6m release clause, which Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City were also willing to trigger, but after Barcelona announced the deal, Radio Catalunya have reported that an agreement was reached between the two sides. The good relationship between President Joan Laporta and PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, after the former agreed to back out of the Superleague project aided negotiations, and Barcelona are set to receive €8.2m for the teenager.

Hansi Flick’s frustration with Dro

Manager Flick was reportedly furious with Dro’s decision to leave the club, having shown significant faith in him to give him his debut in the first team, and several more opportunities. He hinted at that after the story broke, noting that he did not players at Barcelona that did not want to be at the club.

Joan Laporta’s comments

After it became clear that Dro would be leaving Barcelona, the race for his signature began. He reportedly met with PSG manager Luis Enrique at the latter’s house in Barcelona, which convinced him to make the switch. On Monday, ahead of the deal, President Joan Laporta called it an ‘unpleasant situation’, and claimed that an agreement had been in place for Dro’s future.