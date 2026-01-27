Atletico Madrid are down to the final 48 hours of their transfer window, if Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is to be believed. He declared on Sunday that he wanted to have deals lined up by Thursday, or he would not be sanctioning transfers before the end of the January transfer window, but he is on the move.

Manager Diego Simeone has been involved in a public clash with Alemany over signings for the past two weeks, with the former declaring an urgent need for signings, and the latter seemingly less desperate for new additions. On Monday night, Alemany was spotted traveling to Munich say Diario AS, presumably on transfer business. Earlier this month he was also seen in Paris, where he was supposedly negotiating for Kang-In Lee of Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico Madrid linked with Bayern Munich star

Los Colchoneros have been linked with two players plying their trade in the Bundesliga. The first is Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich, which would fit Alemany’s destination. Midfield is a priority for Atletico after Conor Gallagher’s exit, and Goretzka is out of contract in the summer. He was expected to move in the summer though, on a free transfer, albeit not to Barcelona.

The other player that Atletico hold a long-term interest in that plays in Germany is Aleix Garcia. The Spain international has been in impressive form for Bayer Leverkusen, but could be allowed to leave for €20-25m.

Cerezo calms talk of tension between Alemany and Simeone

After Alemany and Simeone contradicted each other hours apart on Sunday, President Enrique Cerezo sought to calm any talk of tension between the two.

“It’s a good relationship, they seem fine to me, they’re not at each other’s throats, they have a perfect relationship. They’re in a perfect relationship, we’re working on it, and we have to wait and be patient because it’s not an easy market for signings. It’s an easy market for selling, but not for signings,” he told MD.

“We need to stay calm and we need to sign players, both things, so they’re both right.”