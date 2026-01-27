Atletico Madrid reopen talks with €20m Bayern Munich star

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone declared there were ‘zero’ problems with Sporting Director Mateu Alemany over the club’s transfer strategy, despite their crossfire of statements over the past week. El Cholo has been vocal in stating the need for fresh signings, and Alemany has been active over the last 24 hours.

It was reported on Monday night that Alemany flew to Germany on club business, boarding a flight to Munich. It comes after links to Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka in recent months, who is out of contract in the summer. One of Los Rojiblancos’ key targets before the end of the transfer window is a midfielder to replace Conor Gallagher.

‼️ Mateu Alemany is already back from Germany. He's present in Atleti's training session today.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/aAfak5JJrk — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 27, 2026

Atletico reopen talks with Goretzka

As per Christian Falk on Bayern Insider, Atletico Madrid are showing ‘strong interest’ in a January move for Goretzka, adding credence to the idea that Alemany was in Bavaria to speak to him. Goretzka has been linked to Barcelona too, but the story he has been in touch with Hansi Flick has been denied, and AC Milan are also interested, but they would prefer a free transfer in the summer.

Bayern asking price for Goretzka

One thing that could get in the way of a deal is Bayern’s asking price. The Bundesliga champions are supposedly asking for €20m to allow Goretzka out the door before the end of the transfer window, a fee Atletico are unwilling to meet, feeling it is too high given Goretzka’s contract status. Bayern are open to a deal at the right price though.

Aleix Garcia option off the table

Another midfielder Atletico reportedly like is Aleix Garcia of Bayer Leverkusen, who they were tracking during his time at Girona. Despite talk that he could be available for around €20-25m, Florian Plettenberg claims that Leverkusen have no intention of selling the Spain international this winter.