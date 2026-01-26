Villarreal’s defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday was disappointing, but even more so is the news that Juan Foyth has suffered another injury. The defender went down off the ball inside the early stages of the first half, and right away, there were fears that he had sustained a serious blow – which has now been confirmed.

Foyth has struggled to stay fit over the last couple of years, which has been very bad news for Villarreal. They also already have had centre-backs Logan Costa and Willy Kambwala suffer serious injuries earlier in the season, and they have now been joined in the treatment room by the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

In an official statement published on their website, Villarreal have confirmed that Foyth ruptured his Achilles against Real Madrid.

“After the tests carried out by Villarreal CF’s medical services, it is confirmed that Juan Foyth suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in yesterday’s match against Real Madrid CF. The club will soon release the information about the surgery he will have to undergo.”

As per Diario AS, Foyth is expected to be out of action for at least six months. A more definitive injury timeline will be drawn up once he undergoes surgery, but the expectation is that he will play no further part this season, which is a monumental blow for Villarreal, who are down to Renato Veiga and Rafa Marin as their only recognised central defenders that are available to head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral.

Six-month absence would see Foyth miss 2026 World Cup

As if that news wasn’t bad enough for Foyth, it also appears that he will miss out on playing in the World Cup this summer. Six months out would mean he does not return until late July, when the tournament is over, but even if he does make a comeback beforehand, it’s unlikely that Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni will take a risk in including him in his squad.