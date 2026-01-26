Sergio Ramos reaches agreement to become new Sevilla owner

Sevilla are in the final stages of appointing a new owner, with Sergio Ramos poised to be take over in the coming months. An American consortium, fronted by Antonio Lappi and Fede Quintero, had been in pole position to take over the Andalusian side, but they have fallen by the wayside in favour of the club’s former player.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ramos made his move to take over as Sevilla’s new owner. After the American consortium bid fell away, the 39-year-old made his offer to the club’s shareholders, which was the highest of those on the table.

The asking price set by the current majority ownership, headed up by former Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido Benavente (45%), and a group formed of the Ales, Carron, Guijarro and Castro families alongside A-Cab (formerly shares of 777 partners) (40%), has been reported to be €500m, but as per Cadena SER, the consortium led by Ramos has managed to secure an agreement in principle for €450m.

Ramos is hoping to have his purchase ratified by the club’s shareholders in the coming weeks, but given the good feeling around the bid, the likelihood is that everything should proceed as normal.

Ramos arrival would likely see change of presidency

If it is confirmed that Ramos, who is currently without a club (but has not yet retired) after leaving Mexican side Monterrey, is Sevilla’s new owner, it is expected that current president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco will no longer hold this position. In that case, a successor would need to be appointed.

It remains to be seen whether Ramos completes his takeover, but at this stage, things are looking good. The club’s supporters will hope it is the start of a return to its former glory over the coming years.