Real Madrid to net €11m transfer windfall from Premier League club

Real Madrid are among the richest clubs in world football, and their transfer strategy has helped them in this regard. Every year, they manage to bring in a vast amount from players sales, and in recent years, sell-on clauses have allowed much more to be brought in.

Rather than loaning out their young talent, Real Madrid choose to sell them – with the caveat that a 50% sell-on clause is included in the deal. They did this for the likes of Nico Paz and Mario Gila, and another player that falls into this category that also went to Italy is Alex Jimenez.

In the summer of 2023, Jimenez left to join Milan on loan with an option to buy for €5m. This was taken up 12 months later, and prior to the start of the current campaign, the 20-year-old joined Premier League side AFC Bournemouth on a similar deal. Real Madrid have been following his progress this season, although they are about to lose control over his future.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth are planning to activate the €22m buy option in their loan agreement with Milan. Should they do so, Real Madrid would receive €11m, as their 50% sell-on clause would come into effect.

Jimenez could sell for much more in the future

While Real Madrid would welcome the extra funds from this deal, there could be a missed opportunity in there. Jimenez has shown himself to be very impressive in the Premier League, and given that he is only 20, there is a good chance that he sells for much more than €22m in the coming years – given Bournemouth’s record, it is almost taken for granted.

Real Madrid may well continue to keep tabs on Jimenez if/when he signs for Bournemouth permanently, but they could need to pay full price in the event of a possible return to the Bernabeu.