Napoli sporting director confirms interest in standout Sevilla star

It is no secret that Sevilla continue to struggle with financial problems, with these issues having been present for years. Despite selling the likes of Jules Kounde, Loic Bade and Dodi Lukebakio for big money over the last 3-4 seasons, they are still in a hole, with at least €10m needed from player sales before the 30th of June.

In terms of possible departees, the likes of Juanlu Sanchez, Lucien Agoume and Ruben Vargas have been linked with moving on from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. In the case of the former, he continues to attract interest from Italy, with Napoli remain attentive to his situation in Andalusia.

The reigning Serie A champions’ interest in Juanlu has now been confirmed by their sporting director, Giovanni Manna. As per DAZN (via Diario AS), he hinted at a possible approach being made before the winter transfer window closes next week.

“He is a good player, promising, and we like him. We are working under less than optimal conditions, and before making any decisions, we must weigh them carefully. There are still a few days left, so we’ll see.”

Sevilla are under pressure to sell

It would be a surprise if Sevilla were to let any of their big players leave in the final days of the winter transfer window, unless they were to receive an offer too good to refuse. The likelihood is that an exit is sorted early in the summer, although their plans could be affected by the World Cup kicking off in mid-June.

Juanlu is certainly a candidate to go, but Sevilla are determined to get their desired asking price. If that happens, they can breathe a sigh of relief after dealing with their financial woes for another year, although the likelihood is that similar would need to happen in 2027.