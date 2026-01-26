Barcelona are expected to be busy this summer, as they prepare to address certain areas of Hansi Flick’s squad. A new centre-back and striker are on the agenda, while a decision will also need to be made on Marcus Rashford.

At this stage, Barcelona are expected to push for the permanent signing of Rashford, who has been an excellent squad option this season. However, he may not be the only player to arrive from Manchester in the summer, with the possibility that a certain Manchester City star ends up at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Bernardo Silva has been on Barcelona’s radar for years. Their interest was strong in 2022 and 2023, and the player is hoping that it still remains, given that he wants to join the La Liga leaders this summer, as reported by Sport.

Silva sees his Man City contract expire at the end of the season, and it is taken for granted that he will not sign an extension. He believes now is the right time for him to secure his desired move to Barcelona, although officials at the Catalan club do not see things the same way.

Barcelona not planning to sign Silva

Despite being available as a free agent, Silva is not someone that Barcelona have plans to sign. The club’s idea is to bet on the midfielders already at the club, which is why there are no plans to address this area of the pitch during the summer transfer window.

This is a smart decision for Barcelona to make. Silva would demand a considerable salary upon signing, especially given that he would be arriving as a free agent, and it would not be a good use of their limited funds to get this one done. He is not needed in midfield, where they already have the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal as first team options.