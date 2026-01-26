Kylian Mbappe misses Real Madrid training ahead of Benfica clash – defenders close to return

Real Madrid returned to training on Monday ahead of their Champions League clash against Benfica without Kylian Mbappe. Morale has improved at Valdebebas following a third straight victory for Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, the Frenchman scoring a brace as Los Blancos beat Villarreal 2-0 away from home.

The Frenchman trained individually on Monday, as per MD, as did Alvaro Carreras, who was also in action at La Ceramica. Cadena Cope assure that both are expected to be fit for their trip to Lisbon on Wednesday. Awaiting them is a clash with former manager Jose Mourinho at the Estadio da Luz; Los Blancos are all but assured a place in the top eight with a draw, but will be guaranteed a bye to the Round of 16 with a win.

🎙️ Informa @MelchorRuizCope 🏃 Mbappé y Carreras han realizado trabajo individual en el entrenamiento de hoy pero estarán OK para el Benfica 💪 La enfermería mejora: Rudiger y Trent han hecho una parte con el grupo y llegarán para el Rayo o el Valencia 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/K5B8KogPTx — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 26, 2026

Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold progress

There was positive news for Real Madrid though, as defenders Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold did part of the training session with the rest of the group. The latter has been out for the past two months, but is expected to be back in the Real Madrid squad on Wednesday, or for Los Blancos’ home tie against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Meanwhile his German counterpart has not been seen for the past three weeks, since featuring during Real Madrid’s Spanish Supercup semi-final win over Atletico Madrid.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s options at the back

Alexander-Arnold’s return at right-back would be welcome, with Arbeloa still easing Dani Carvajal back in after his own lengthy absence. For the time being, Fede Valverde has been filling in on the right side. Meanwhile in central defence, Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen have been the starting pairing in recent games, and performed relatively well. Given their injury issues this season though, Arbeloa will want to avoid over-working any of the three. Eder Militao is not expected back until March at the earliest, while David Alaba has featured sparingly.