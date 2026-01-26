Barcelona will be busy in the final week of the winter transfer window, both in terms of signings and exits. Regarding the latter, the most notable will be Dro Fernandez, who is poised to join Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days.

Earlier this month, Dro handed in a transfer request, which was met with a lot of surprise – and anger – within Barcelona. PSG are close to agreeing a deal to sign the 18-year-old midfielder, who was promoted to the first team last summer after impressing Hansi Flick during pre-season.

The club’s general feeling towards the Dro situation was made clear by president Joan Laporta, who was asked for his reaction when speaking on Catalunya Radio on Sunday, as per MD.

“We will talk about it when it is fully done. He has announced that he will not continue. It is an unpleasant situation. We will be able to redirect the situation as it had been proposed. It has been a surprise. We had agreed on another solution for Dro by the time he turned 18 and surprisingly his agent told us that we couldn’t deliver on what we had agreed upon. We will try to make it end as well as possible in the interest of Barça.”

Dro exit is a big blow for Barcelona

Barcelona had high hopes for Dro, as Laporta has now made clear. He would have been a player for the first team for many years to come, where he would have been competing alongside the likes of Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo, as well as fellow La Masia star Guille Fernandez.

But even more than this, the real kicker for Barcelona is losing Dro for such a small amount. A deal is expected to be finalised for around €8m, which is far below their valuation of the teenage talent.