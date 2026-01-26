Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona transfer plans for rest of January

Barcelona have had an eventful winter transfer window so far, and with only a week to go until the market closes, there could be further business done. However, it is seen as unlikely, given the Catalan club’s inability to operate a full capacity due to their well-documented financial woes.

Barcelona brought in Joao Cancelo on loan from Al Hilal earlier in the month, but there has been some hope that a new centre-back would arrive to address an area of the squad where there has been significant struggles this season.

However, this will not be the case. As per Sport, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that there is no more business planned before the winter transfer window closes, with the exception of Dro Fernandez’s imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“There is no option for me. I don’t want anyone to leave, we need them all. And there is no other option that we want.”

Will Barcelona regret not signing a new centre-back?

Barcelona had considered a central defensive signing this month, with a number of low-cost options have been linked in recent weeks. However, the club was clear that any deal would only be done if deemed favourable, which was the case with Cancelo.

As a result, it means that Flick has Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Martin as his centre-back options for the second half of the season, with Jules Kounde also a candidate if necessary.

If they are all at their best, Barcelona will feel satisfied with their decision, but if there are repeats of the first few months of the campaign, it could be something that costs the Catalans in their bid to retain their La Liga and Copa del Rey crowns, as well as their pursuit of a first Champions League title in 11 years.