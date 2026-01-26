In recent weeks, a number of Barcelona players have been linked with leaving the club before the winter transfer window closes. Dro Fernandez is preparing to join Paris Saint-Germain, while fellow La Masia graduate Marc Casado is another that could be on their way out of the Spotify Camp Nou.

In recent weeks, Casado has been linked with a number of clubs. Atletico Madrid have him on their list of midfielder targets, while his representatives have held talks with Manchester United officials too.

Casado has seen little playing time in recent weeks, with Hansi Flick preferring to use Eric Garcia as a midfielder. Despite this, he has made it clear that he only sees himself remaining as a Barcelona player for the foreseeable future, as per MD.

“Wearing this shirt is always going to be my priority, it’s a dream I’ve had since I was a child and I hope it will continue to be like this for many years. I’m going to make the most of all the minutes they give me.”

What should Barcelona do with Casado?

Casado has been a fine player for Barcelona since making the step up to the first team in the summer of 2024. However, his performance levels have been on the decline in recent months, so it is no surprise that there have been rumours of a possible exit.

There may come a time when it is decided that Casado will leave, especially given that Barcelona already have the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal and Eric as midfield options. However, he is sure to be a key player for the rest of this season at the very least, so the likelihood is that he remains at the club until the summer, at which point there could be movement from Man United or Atleti.