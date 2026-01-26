Hansi Flick explains Barcelona struggles against Real Oviedo

Barcelona returned to winning ways on Sunday with a far-from-straightforward 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans were well-contained by the relegation strugglers for much of the contest, but in the end, their quality shone through.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the victory, during which he recognised that his side were not at their best.

“There are a lot of games and trips and it’s no excuse, but it has taken us a little longer to reach our best level. We did it in the second half. Oviedo pressed high up and we didn’t play at the best level in the first half. In the second we improved a lot, we scored quickly and that was good. We have one game after another, a lot of travel… We have almost no days of rest and this must be taken into account. I am aware that it is our job. The team always gives its best.”

Flick also spoke on Joao Cancelo, who made his first start since returning to Barcelona earlier in the month.

“He has just arrived, but we see his quality in training. In some situations of the game he also did very well, but he has to adapt to our philosophy. He has to adapt a little more. We also wanted to give Balde a rest, manage his minutes. Maybe he’s more of an offensive player than a full-back. He has room for improvement, but he has already taken the first step. He has started and has been very good.”

Flick delighted with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo

Flick saved special praise for Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo, who were two of Barcelona’s standout performers against Oviedo.

“Eric has played on the right and in the centre of defence. He has grown as a leader and I think he likes this role. He’s grown up here and for me it’s good that he plays like that in every position.

“Olmo has improved a lot in the last two games, he scores, assists, controls… this is what I want from him.”